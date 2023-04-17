HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Milma stresses need to step up internal production of milk

April 17, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (Milma) has underlined the need to increase internal milk production by 15% annually for the next three years to ensure self-sufficiency.

Milk procurement by Milma outdid demand in 2021-22 but dipped by 5% in 2022-23, Milma chairman K. S. Mani said here on Monday.

With Karnataka citing a shortage, Milma now depended on Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra for approximately 3 lakh litres daily to meet the demand-supply gap during the Vishu-Ramzan festival season.

‘’Even otherwise we would need 2 lakh to 2.5 lakh litres daily from outside the State,’‘ Mr. Mani said. According to him, procurement by Milma now stood at approximately 14 lakh litres a day and sales at 15.88 lakh litres.

Milma was depending on Karnataka for additional milk purchases, but a drop in milk procurement there due to the lumpy skin disease in cattle and climate change factors had forced Milma to look elsewhere.

‘’We have no option but to increase internal production,’‘ Mr. Mani said, pointing out that milk procurement from States like Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh comes with a higher transportation costs for the regional unions.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.