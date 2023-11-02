Milma rolls out premium dark chocolate, butter biscuits

November 02, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Tapping into current trends, Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (Milma) has launched two new products: premium dark chocolate and butter biscuits.

With this, Milma has become the second dairy cooperative in the country after Amul to introduce dark chocolate in the market.

The new products – three variants of premium dark chocolate and a milk chocolate variant under the Deliza brand and two variants of Milma Chocofull and Osmania Butter Biscuits and Butter Drops – were launched by Minister for Dairy Development J. Chinchurani at a dairy development seminar held as part of Keraleeyam here on Thursday.

National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) Chairman Meenesh C. Shah received the first set of the new brand of chocolates from the Minister. Indian Dairy Association (IDA) former president R.S. Sodhi received Osmania Butter Biscuits and Butter Drops.

In her address, Ms. Chinchurani said the State had, of late, made significant progress in milk production and marketing of liquid milk and value-added dairy products.

Milma Chairman K.S. Mani said the new additions will help expand the market for Milma’s range of products as part of its ambitious ‘Repositioning Milma 2023’ initiative. “We are focussed on coming up with new variants that are healthy and nutritious, catering to the demand from the health-conscious young generation and the elderly.”

Milma managing director Asif K. Yusuf and senior officials of the Dairy Development department and Milma were present on the occasion.

Dark chocolate

The dark chocolates of Milma under the premium chocolate segment contain more than 50% cocoa. Of the three variants under the dark chocolate segment, one is plain dark chocolate, while the other two are combinations of orange and almonds and raisins and almonds. Currently, 70 g and 35 g packs of Deliza chocolate are available in the market.

The 35 g and 70 g packs of Deliza milk chocolate and plain dark chocolate are priced at ₹35 and ₹70, respectively, while the 35g and 70g packs of Deliza dark chocolate with orange and almonds and raisins cost ₹40 and ₹80, respectively.

Two variants of Chocofull, a healthy snack in the form of bar chocolate, form part of the latest launch. Chocofull is available in two combinations – granola and fruits and granola and nuts. It is priced at ₹10 for 12g and ₹20 for 30g. Besides the chocolate products, Milma has also introduced Osmania Butter Biscuits and Osmania Butter Drops made using Milma butter. The 200g Osmania Butter Biscuit is priced at ₹80, whereas 150g Butter Drops cost ₹70.