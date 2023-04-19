Milma Rich price hike rolled back

April 19, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Milma has rolled back the hike in price of Milma Rich (standardised with 4.5% fat content), while maintaining the status quo with regard to the Milma Smart variant (double toned with 1.5% fat).

Minister for Dairy Development J. Chinchurani told mediapersons on Wednesday that Milma hiked the prices of both variants by ₹2 a litre. Milma Rich was to cost ₹30 for a 500-ml sachet, up from ₹29, and Milma Smart ₹25 for the 500-ml sachet from ₹24.

Milma had the right to increase prices but it was its responsibility to inform the government, under which it functioned, of any such decision. There was a lapse on Milma’s part, the Minister said.

Accordingly, an explanation regarding the hike had been sought from Milma. On its basis, Milma’s three regional union chairmen and the Milma managing director held discussions in the presence of the Minister and gave an explanation.

On December 22 last year, Milma had increased the price of milk by ₹6 and informed the government. As this increase was effected for Milma Rich, it was decided that the most recent hike of ₹2 would be rolled back for this variant.

At the same time, the price of Milma Smart had been increased only by ₹4 then. So to make the ₹6-hike uniform across variants, it was decided to retain the hike of ₹2 for Milma Smart. Hence, its price of ₹25 for the 500-ml sachet would remain unchanged, the Minister said.