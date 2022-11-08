Milma recommends hike in milk price, considering rise in input cost

Nandakumar T 6656 Thiruvananthapuram
November 08, 2022 20:12 IST

The programming committee of the Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (KCMMF), known by its brand name Milma, on Tuesday decided to recommend an appropriate increase in milk price, considering the steep rise in input costs.

The decision was based on the report of the expert committee constituted to look into the issue.

The meeting, held at Milma headquarters here, was attended by Milma chairman K.S. Mani, Ernakulam Regional Cooperative Milk Producers Union chairman M.T. Jayan, Trivandrum Regional Cooperative Milk Producers Union Administrative Committee convener N. Bhasurangan, and managing directors of KCMMF and the regional unions.

KCCMMF had in September this year constituted a committee comprising experts from Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University and Kerala Agriculture University to look into the issue and submit a detailed report. The expert committee was asked to submit its report by November 15.

The programming committee concluded that an appropriate increase in milk price was inevitable to support the dairy farmers who had sustained the sector, by ensuring a remunerative price, according to Mr. Mani.

