Milma ramps up supply of products to beat summer heat

March 12, 2024 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (KCMMF), known by the brand Milma has ramped up production and supply of ice cream, soft drink and health drink brands in the market in view of the rising summer heat in the State.

Production units of three regional unions of Milma have stepped up production of a variety of ice cream, milk shake, soft drink and other delicacies to meet the increasing seasonal demand.

“The brand repositioning exercise launched last year has scaled up the market demand for a wide range of Milma’s products, as also liquid milk. We have also finetuned the supply and marketing of the products to meet the customers’ demand fully”, said K.S. Mani, Chairman, Milma.

The supply of curd, yoghurt, buttermilk, lassi and cheese has also been scaled up. A pressnote issued here said the marketing wing of Milma has streamlined its supply chain to ensure that the products reach the directly-run outlets as well agency stalls to meet the demand fully.

Milma outlets have also been instructed to see that these products are kept in hygienic and properly refrigerated shelves by strictly following the standard protocols set by its quality control wing.

