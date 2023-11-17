ADVERTISEMENT

Milma plant to be open to public for two days

November 17, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Visitors will get to see the milk processing at different stages, from pasteurising the milk to its packaging

The Hindu Bureau

As part of the National Milk Day celebrations on November 26 and 27, commemorating the 102nd birth anniversary of Verghese Kurien, the Father of the White Revolution in India, the Thiruvananthapuram Regional Cooperative Milk Producers Union (TRCMPU) of Milma will open its Thiruvananthapuram Dairy at Ambalathara to the public. Milma customers and students can visit the dairy to get an idea about the milk production process.

The visitors can witness the milk processing at different stages, from pasteurising the milk collected from the primary cooperatives and packaging using advanced machinery and technology, till it reaches the end user. They can also get an understanding of the process of making other Milma products like ghee, ice cream, butter, curd and spiced buttermilk at the facility. Visitors can also buy Milma products at discounted rates on these two days.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US