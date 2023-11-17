Milma plant to be open to public for two days

November 17, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

As part of the National Milk Day celebrations on November 26 and 27, commemorating the 102nd birth anniversary of Verghese Kurien, the Father of the White Revolution in India, the Thiruvananthapuram Regional Cooperative Milk Producers Union (TRCMPU) of Milma will open its Thiruvananthapuram Dairy at Ambalathara to the public. Milma customers and students can visit the dairy to get an idea about the milk production process.

The visitors can witness the milk processing at different stages, from pasteurising the milk collected from the primary cooperatives and packaging using advanced machinery and technology, till it reaches the end user. They can also get an understanding of the process of making other Milma products like ghee, ice cream, butter, curd and spiced buttermilk at the facility. Visitors can also buy Milma products at discounted rates on these two days.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.