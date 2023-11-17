HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Milma plant to be open to public for two days

Visitors will get to see the milk processing at different stages, from pasteurising the milk to its packaging

November 17, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

As part of the National Milk Day celebrations on November 26 and 27, commemorating the 102nd birth anniversary of Verghese Kurien, the Father of the White Revolution in India, the Thiruvananthapuram Regional Cooperative Milk Producers Union (TRCMPU) of Milma will open its Thiruvananthapuram Dairy at Ambalathara to the public. Milma customers and students can visit the dairy to get an idea about the milk production process.

The visitors can witness the milk processing at different stages, from pasteurising the milk collected from the primary cooperatives and packaging using advanced machinery and technology, till it reaches the end user. They can also get an understanding of the process of making other Milma products like ghee, ice cream, butter, curd and spiced buttermilk at the facility. Visitors can also buy Milma products at discounted rates on these two days.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.