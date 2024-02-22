ADVERTISEMENT

Milma outlets to remain open till midnight on February 24

February 22, 2024 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Milma outlets in the city will remain open till midnight on February 24, Saturday in view of the Attukal Pongala festival on February 25, Sunday.

These include the drive-in-parlour directly run by Milma at Ambalathara, the agency stalls around the Attukal temple and Milma outlets at South Fort, Pattom, and Poojappura.

Milma agents can get milk and dairy products delivered at their site by calling the mobile number 9809535350.

The Thiruvananthapuram dairy of Milma has made extensive arrangements for supply of milk and dairy products during the festival, the unit head, Ambalathara dairy, said.

