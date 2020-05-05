Milma offers discount to dairy farmers

The Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (Milma) is offering a discount of ₹40 for a 50-kg bag of cattle feed being sold by the cooperative. The discount will be available to all farmers from May 6, said a communication from Milma chairman P.A. Balan here on Monday.

He said that though Sundays had been ordered to be a shutdown day, milk procurement and distribution would continue as usual as these activities had been brought under essential services. The discount comes in the wake of Milma making efforts to increase the availability of cattle feed across the State.

The feed would be supplied according to orders placed. The cooperative feed factories at Pattanakkad and Malampuzha had increased production.