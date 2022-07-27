Milma not to roll back price hike

Milma chairman K.S. Mani here on Wednesday ruled out the chances of rolling back the recent increase in the prices of Milma products.

He said the increased prices could be undone only if there was positive moves from the GST Council and the Central government.

Milma increased the prices of some products with the introduction of 5% GST. Milma increased up to ₹5 for its curd. Skimmed milk curd and double toned curd had an increase of ₹3, when toned curd saw an increase of ₹5.

Milma lassi will continue to be available at ₹20. However, its quantity will go down from 200 ml to 180 ml. Mr. Mani said that the rate of sambharam was not increased.