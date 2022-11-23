  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Milma milk prices to go up by ₹6 per litre from December 1

November 23, 2022 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Milma milk will turn costlier by ₹ 6 per litre from December 1.

The Cabinet on Wednesday gave the go-ahead for the hike based on a recommendation made by the Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (Milma) last week.

Milma chairman K.S. Mani said the hike became unavoidable due to the increase in the cost of cattle-feed production. Besides, milk prices were last hiked three years ago in 2019.

Of the hiked amount, 83.75% would go to the dairy farmers, 0.75% to the welfare fund and 5.75% each will go to dealers and the federation, Mr. Mani said. Another 3.5% will go to the regional unions while 0.5% has been earmarked for activities related to plastic eradication.

Dairy farmers will get the same benefit from the ₹6 hike hike as they did during the last increase in 2019, when milk prices went up by ₹4 per litre, Mr. Mani said.

A two-member panel appointed by Milma, which submitted its report last week, had suggested a hike of ₹8.57 per litre. The decision to hike prices by ₹6 protects both farmers and the consumers, Mr. Mani said.

At present, Milma double-toned milk (yellow colour sachet) costs ₹44 per litre; Milma toned milk (dark blue sachet, homogenised) ₹46; and Milma standardised milk (green sachet) ₹52 per litre.

The prices of milk-based products of Milma also are likely to go up soon. Milma has tasked officials to study the possibility of raising the prices.

Mr. Mani said cattle-feed production costs had increased by approximately 12% on November 1, necessitating a hike in milk prices. The two Milma cattle-feed factories had reported losses in the vicinity of ₹18 crore this fiscal.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.