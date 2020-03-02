Kerala

Milma eyes milk supplies from Maharashtra

Special Correspondent THIRUVANANTHAPURAM 02 March 2020
Updated: 02 March 2020 20:06 IST

Godavari Khore Co-operative agrees to daily supply of 20,000 litres

A milk co-operative in Maharashtra has agreed to supply condensed milk to the Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (Milma) to meet the summer milk demand in Kerala.

The Godavari Khore Co-operative has agreed to a daily supply of 20,000 litres of condensed milk, a senior Milma official said.

Milma would finalise the deal after quality inspections which would take place in a day or two.

Having a fat content of 20-25%, the condensed milk would be brought to Kerala and blended with local milk, the official said.

Crisis

Milma had faced a sudden crisis just ahead of summer. The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) had cut down its milk supplies to Milma which were used to fill the supply-demand gap in Kerala.

Following this development, Milma had approached the Tamil Nadu Co-operative Milk Producers’ Federation Limited (Aavin) which subsequently agreed to supply up to 1.5 lakh litres. Milma has also approached KMF for an additional supply of 50,000 litres.

