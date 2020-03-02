Kerala

Milma eyes milk supplies from Maharashtra

Godavari Khore Co-operative agrees to daily supply of 20,000 litres

A milk co-operative in Maharashtra has agreed to supply condensed milk to the Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (Milma) to meet the summer milk demand in Kerala.

The Godavari Khore Co-operative has agreed to a daily supply of 20,000 litres of condensed milk, a senior Milma official said.

Milma would finalise the deal after quality inspections which would take place in a day or two.

Having a fat content of 20-25%, the condensed milk would be brought to Kerala and blended with local milk, the official said.

Crisis

Milma had faced a sudden crisis just ahead of summer. The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) had cut down its milk supplies to Milma which were used to fill the supply-demand gap in Kerala.

Following this development, Milma had approached the Tamil Nadu Co-operative Milk Producers’ Federation Limited (Aavin) which subsequently agreed to supply up to 1.5 lakh litres. Milma has also approached KMF for an additional supply of 50,000 litres.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 2, 2020 8:06:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/milma-eyes-milk-supplies-from-maharashtra/article30964775.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY