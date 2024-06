Milma Ernakulam launches tender coconut-based ice cream

Milma Ernakulam Regional Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union (ERCMPU) on Friday launched a tender coconut-based ice-cream as a premium-range product. Minister for Dairy Development and Animal Husbandry J. Chinchurani released the product at the International Dairy Federation (IDF) Asia-Pacific Conference at Grand Hyatt in Kochi.

Milma ERCMPU Chairman M.T. Jayan hosted the function. Milma Chairman K.S. Mani, Thiruvananthapuram Regional Co-operative Milk Producers Union Chairperson Mani Viswanadh, Milma State Federation Managing Director Asif K. Yusuf, National Dairy Development Board Deputy General Manager Romy Jacob and ERCMPU Managing Director Wilson J. Puravakattu were among those who attended the function.

