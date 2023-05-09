Milma employees withdraw strike call

May 09, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - KOCHI

Milma employees have withdrawn their indefinite strike slated to be held from May 10 following discussions with the management in the presence of additional labour commissioner K. Sreelal.

The management agreed to implement a pay hike of 16% with effect from July 2021. The service and wages agreement will be binding for the next five years. Milma zonal chairmen K.S. Mani and M.T. Jayan and managing director Asif K. Yusuf represented the company while the employees were represented by N.P. Vidyadharan (CITU), V. Mohandas (AITUC), and R. Chandrasekharan (INTUC).