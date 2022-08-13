Milma begins enrollment under ‘Govardhini’

This fiscal, 3,500 calves will be adopted under the calves adoption programme

The Thiruvananthapuram Regional Cooperative Milk Producers Union (TRCMPU) of Milma has started enrollment under ‘Govardhini’, the calves adoption programme, for the 2022-23 financial year.

TRCMPU administrative committee convener N. Bhasurangan inaugurated the enrollment campaign at the Velloorkonam Milk Cooperative Society.

This fiscal, 3,500 calves will be adopted in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta, the districts covered by TRCMPU.

Farmers who adopt calves will be provided cattle feed at half the price and other necessary assistance till the delivery of the first calf. This year, a specially made ‘Calf Growth Meal’ will be supplied to farmers who adopt calves.

Milma has earmarked ₹4.50 crore for the project this year.

Farmers who had adopted calves last year will continue to get assistance worth ₹2.50 crore. TRCMPU has set a daily procurement target of five lakh litres by 2025. Various schemes had been planned for achieving the target, Milma officials said. Milma was planning to launch mobile veterinary clinics, and also set up 40 insemination centres to augment artificial insemination in the region.