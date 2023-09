September 23, 2023 08:23 am | Updated 08:23 am IST - Kozhikode

The Malabar union of the Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation has bagged the national energy management award instituted by the Society of Energy Engineers and Managers (SEEM). The award was granted under the category of Food and Beverages (Dairy). Officials said the award was a recognition for the efforts taken by the Milma to implement new energy conservation models in the industry.