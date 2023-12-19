GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Milma bags Central Energy Conservation Award

Milma won the recognition for supplying the most hygienic milk at national level, says K.S. Mani

December 19, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau
Milma chairman K.S. Mani (middle) receiving the Central Energy Conservation Award from Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy R.K. Singh.

Milma chairman K.S. Mani (middle) receiving the Central Energy Conservation Award from Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy R.K. Singh. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Malabar unit of the Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (Milma) has bagged the Central Energy Conservation Award. It is the highest award given by the Centre to institutions that excel in energy conservation.

Milma has won the award in dairy sector. Milma chairman K.S. Mani received the award from Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy R.K. Singh at a function held in New Delhi last week.

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) functioning under the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy chose Milma for the award considering its innovative work in energy conservation in Malabar.

Milma had won the Platinum Award of the Society of Energy Engineers and Managers last year. Energy Management Centre’s conservation award this year too was bagged by the dairy cooperative.

Mr. Mani said here that Milma had won the recognition for supplying the most hygienic milk at national level. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had praised Milma for its efforts in providing efficient medicines for animal diseases.

