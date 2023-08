August 04, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Thiruvananthapuram Regional Cooperative Milk Producers Union (TRCMPU) of Milma on Friday announced an incentive of ₹2.50 per litre of milk procured from dairy farmers in the four southern districts – Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Kollam and Alappuzha – during Onam. TRCMPU administrative committee convener N. Bhasurangan said the incentive will be shared between dairy farmers (₹2) and the respective cooperative societies (50 paise).

