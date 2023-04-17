Milma all set for brand revamp to compete with other cooperative majors

April 17, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (Milma) is undergoing a brand revamp to remain competitive against international brands and Indian cooperative majors that are making forays into its market.

As a first step, milk, curd, ‘set curd’, flavoured milk, and ghee brought out by Milma and its three regional unions would undergo standardisation in critical areas like production, quality, weight, and branding, Milma chairman K.S. Mani said here on Monday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will formally launch the revamp renamed ‘Repositioning Milma-2023 ‘ in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday evening.

‘’Over 42 years, Milma has emerged as a popular brand, a household name, with a large customer base. But we also need to be prepared to face new challenges,’‘ Mr. Mani said. The image makeover, aimed at equipping Milma to compete with global brands, had been in the works for over a year, he said.

Milma’s announcement, incidentally, came at a time when a controversy was brewing in neighbouring Karnataka over Amul’s foray into the local market. At home, Milma itself was locked in a tussle with the Karnataka Milk Federation over the latter opening outlets in Kerala to sell its ‘Nandini’ milk brand.

Mr. Mani said product prices or the familiar Milma logo would not undergo any changes on account of the brand rebuilding exercise.

Milma had carried out a market study among youth, middle-aged, and elderly customers with the support of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), Mr. Mani said. ‘‘Customers have a favourable opinion of Milma, but adds that we fall short in comparison with products available in the Gulf,’‘ Mr. Mani said.

‘’Unethical practises”

Milma had no wish to quarrel with the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), but unethical practices would need correction, Mr. Mani said, commenting on the KMF selling Nandini liquid milk brand through its outlets in Kerala.

Legally and ethically, the KMF decision lacked foundation, he said. Milma had taken up the matter at the relevant national forum that included the NDDB. If a solution still proved elusive, Milma would take it up at the government level, Mr. Mani said.

‘’The Karnataka federation is objecting to the entry to Amul in that State, and we support that stand. But the same standard should apply here too,’‘ he said.

Minister for Dairy Development J. Chinchurani will preside over Tuesday’s function. Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan, National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) chairman Meenesh C. Shah; and NDDB former chairman T. Nandakumar, Milma Thiruvananthapuram Regional Cooperative Milk Producers Union (TRCMPU) convener N. Bhasurangan, and Milma managing director Asif K. Yusuf, will attend the event.