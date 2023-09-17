Milma adopts growth-oriented Budget for 2023-24

September 17, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The 2023-24 Budget of the Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (Milma) envisages a revenue of ₹680.50 crore and expenditure of ₹679.28 crore.

The budget, described as a “growth-oriented” one by Milma, was passed at an annual general body meeting on Friday, a statement said.

The Budget has allocations for Milma’s cattle-feed factories at Pattanakkad and Malampuzha, the Central Products Dairy at Alappuzha and headquarters expenses, besides making provisions to ensure remunerative returns to farmers and initiatives to step up productivity, the statement said.

The meeting also adopted resolutions covering a wide range of key issues relating to the milk sector in the state. “The surplus Budget will definitely help Milma achieve further growth overcoming the challenges on the way. The meeting also took an overview of the dairy scenario and came out with fruitful suggestions to strengthen the ecosystem by increasing productivity and attracting youths to dairy farming, besides identifying live issues that need to be addressed with the support of the state and central governments,” Milma Chairman K. S. Mani said.