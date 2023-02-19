ADVERTISEMENT

Millet food fest: Applications invited for cooking contest

February 19, 2023 12:14 am | Updated 12:14 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology at Pappanamcode here has invited entries for the millet recipe cooking competitions planned on the side-lines of the Millet Food Festival 2023 to be held from March 13 to 18 as part of the International Year of Millets (IYM 2023). 

Applications for the recipe competition will be received up to 5.30 p.m. on February 26. Only 50 applications will be selected on a first-come-first basis. The final event will be held on March 15 at the Millet Food Court set up at CSIR-NIIST campus. The selected six contestants from the preliminary screening held on March 4 should cook their dishes live and display them on the stage during the Millet Food Festival. 

 Millets should be the main ingredient of the dish prepared by the contestants in the cooking competitions and should be easy to prepare at home. 

The following millets or their combination could be used for cooking: Pearl millet (Kambam/Bajra), Foxtail millet (Thina), Proso millet (Panivaraku), Finger millet (Panjapullu/Raggi), Kodo millet (Varagu), Barnyard millet (Kuthiravaali), Sorghum and Little millet (Chaama). 

The best dishes will be awarded ₹10,000 (first prize) and ₹5,000 (second prize).

Interested applicants may send a WhatsApp message to Mob no: 8606135606 with the Applicant’s name, age, address, and WhatsApp number; or Email their applications to milletfestival2023@gmail.com.

