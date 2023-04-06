Millet cultivation in State shows revival after a period of decline 

April 06, 2023 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

While millets have taken centre stage this year, Kerala has a lot of hard work ahead for increasing their production, if the experience of the past 20 years is any indication.

Data published in ‘A Compendium of Agricultural Statistics - Kerala 2023,’ released by the Agriculture department last week, show that the area under ragi (finger millet), jowar (Sorghum) and other millets has declined since the early 2000s, although signs of a revival have been visible after 2016-17.

In 2002-03, Kerala had 1,320 hectares under ragi and production stood at 1,068 tonnes. In 2020-21, they were down to 230 hectares and 330 tonnes respectively. Cultivation hit its lowest point in 2016-17 when total area under ragi was down to 33 hectares and production to 42 tonnes.

Similar has been the case of jowar, according to the compendium. The area under cultivation had increased from 2,571 hectares (production 1,311 tonnes) in 2002-03 to 3,083 hectares in 2007-08, but then began declining. In 2020-21, Kerala had 231 hectares under jowar while production stood at 204 tonnes. Even this has been the result of government policies which ensured a gradual increase after the area under jowar decreased to 140 hectares by 2016-17.

The cultivation of other small millets also dipped, from 62 hectares in 2012-13 to 51 hectares in 2020-21 and production from 61 tonnes to 38 tonnes.

Global and national spotlights on the humble millets - 2023 is being observed as the International Year of Millets - as ‘superfoods’ of the future and government initiatives such as the Millet Village programme in Attappady have helped raise public awareness, say Agriculture department officials.

‘’The area under millets reported an increase last year (2022-23) also, but the official data are yet to be published,’‘ says George Alexander, till recently Additional Director of Agriculture (Planning), who led the work on the compendium.

Statistics published in it reveal something interesting. While the area under cultivation declined, the per-hectare productivity has increased. In the case of ragi, per-hectare productivity has jumped from 809 kg in 2002-03 to 1,431 kg in 2020-21. Mr. Alexander attributes this to a heightened focus on scientific farming methods. On the other hand, post-harvest processing of millets continues to pose a challenge in the State, he says.

In Kerala, millet cultivation has largely been confined to Palakkad, Wayanad and Idukki, the districts with significant tribal populations. But the Agriculture department has plans to grow them in more areas. The 2023-24 State Budget has earmarked ₹3 crore for expanding millet farming under a ‘Crop diversification, intensification and introduction’ scheme. If a designated area is found unsuitable for millets, it will be used for growing cowpea, green gram, black gram, oilseeds, sesame or groundnut, according to the State Plan 2023-24.