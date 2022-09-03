Milk testing lab at Walayar opened

Dairy Development Department officials collecting samples from a milk tanker at Walayar check post on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Dairy Development department on Saturday opened a temporary milk testing laboratory at Walayar border check post as part of enhanced vigil against the distribution of adulterated milk during Onam celebrations in the State.

Lakhs of litres of milk is flowing into Kerala as the demand for milk has increased manifold during the festival season. Dairy Development authorities are worried that the milk that flow into Kerala from Tamil Nadu might be of inferior quality and sometimes adulterated.

A. Prabhakaran, MLA, inaugurated the milk testing laboratory at Walayar on Saturday. The lab will be functional round-the-clock until September 7.

Delivering an introductory speech, Dairy Development department Deputy Director J.S. Jayasujeesh said that apart from setting up a temporary testing unit at Walayar, the department strengthened the vigil at Meenakshipuram check post, the main entry point for Tamil Nadu milk tankers to Kerala.

Pudussery panchayat president N. Praseeta presided over the function. Block panchayat member K. Sundari, Dairy Development department district quality control officer Femi V. Mathew, and assistant director N. Bindu spoke.