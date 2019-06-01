Milk production: Kasaragod to become self-sufficient

The district is close to achieving self-sufficiency in milk production as the average daily milk production has reached 68,127 litres.

An official press release on the occasion of the World Milk Day on June 1 informed that in 2018-19 the district produced 2,48,66,586 litres of milk as against 2,25,91,145 litres produced by the dairy societies in the district, with average daily production of 61,893 litres. In 2016-17, the production was 2,07,75,044 litres with the average daily production being 56,917 litres.

There are 8,000 dairy farmers in 140 dairy societies in six blocks in the district. The milk production recorded a 20% increase when compared to the production in 2016-17, the release said. The Dairy Development Department had taken various steps for making the district self-sufficient in milk production, it added.

Apart from extension programmes for providing dairy farmers with latest innovations in mild production and financial aids for the modernisation of the dairy co-operative societies, milk shed development project was also under way to increase the number of livestock.

Medium scale dairy production dairy zone project was launched in Parappa, Neeleswaram and Kanhangad blocks in 2018-19 as also Ksheera Gramam project at Panathadi panchayat. Over the past three years 848 cows and 365 calves had been bought from the neighbouring States, it said.