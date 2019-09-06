Milk price to go up by ₹4

The State government on Friday decided to hike Milma milk prices by ₹4 per litre.

Animal Husbandry Minister K. Raju, in a statement, attributed the decision to the increase in production costs. Reportedly, the hike, applicable to all Milma milk variants, would come into effect from September 21. However, Milma chairman P.A. Balan said the Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (Milma) would officially declare the change in prices only after its board meeting on September 16.

Of the ₹ 4 hike, ₹3.35 or 83.75% would go to the dairy farmer. Tamil Nadu had increased milk prices by ₹6 from August 31, he said.

At present, Milma double-toned milk (yellow colour sachet) costs ₹39 per litre, Milma toned milk (light blue, non-homogenised) ₹40, Milma toned milk (dark blue sachet, homogenised) ₹42, Milma pride milk (orange) ₹44, and Milma standardised milk (green sachet) ₹44. The prices would go up by ₹4.

Diary cooperatives would get 4% of the hike. Milk distribution agencies would get 4%, with an additional 4% as special incentive. The diary farmers’ welfare fund would get 0.75% of the hike and 0.25% would be spent on the Green Kerala Initiative aimed at reducing the use of plastic.