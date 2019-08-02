Milk price hike essential, says Milma Chairman

It will be difficult for dairy farmers to survive if the price of milk is not increased, Kallada Ramesh, Chairman of Milma Thiruvananthapuram region, has said.

“We have brought this to the attention of the Minister and a final decision will be taken after studying the issues and discussing the matter with the government, he said here on Thursday. He added that Kerala would have attained self-sufficiency in milk production had it not been for the floods. Currently all arrangements were in place to ensure the availability of milk during Onam.

Milma former chairman P.T. Gopala Kurup has been selected for this year’s Nanniyode Rajan Memorial Award and Minister K. Raju will hand over the award at the annual meeting of Milma Thiruvananthapuram Regional Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union at Kesavan Memorial Town Hall on August 3. The award carries ₹25,000 and a citation.

Vechoochira milk society from Pathanamthitta will receive the Koyivila Vijayan Memorial Trophy for the best milk society.

The best societies from Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Alappuzha are Uchakada, Pallimon and Vallikunnam respectively.

Saju J.S. from Uchakada society in Thiruvananthapuram won the Bhaskaran Nair Memorial cash award for the highest sales and Kunnumma society from Alappuzha will receive the award for producing the best quality milk.