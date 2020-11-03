THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

03 November 2020 19:29 IST

The government has set its sights on establishing a state-of-the-art milk powder factory in Malappuram.

The decision to establish a ₹53.93-crore facility under the Milma’s Malabar Regional Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union (MRCMPU) comes even as the dairy sector is witnessing a slump in milk consumption amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

Dairy Development Minister K. Raju, who convened a meeting here on Tuesday, said the government had decided in principle to implement the project in association with the National Bank of Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) using the latter’s infrastructure development fund.

The Minister said a manufacturing unit for milk powder was crucial for the State as it neared its target of achieving self-sufficiency in milk production. Besides, milk production was at an all-time high, necessitating the need to preserve excess milk as powder.

Mr. Raju said the decision to establish a factory was adopted as the existing facility meant for the purpose in the State had remained non-operational for long with outdated technology.

Dairy Development Secretary Tinku Biswal, Nabard Chief General Manager Balachandran, Milma managing director Patil Suyog Subhashrao, Director of Animal Husbandry K.M. Dileep, and Director (in-charge) of Dairy Development M. Prakash were among those who participated in the meeting.