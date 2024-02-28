GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Milk cooperative to pay additional ₹10 for dairy farmers

February 28, 2024 06:25 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ernakulam Regional Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union will pay an additional ₹10 per litre of milk to dairy societies in March, said a press release here. The additional payment will be in effect between March 1 and 31. The move will help dairy farmers under the more than 1,0000 milk societies in Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kottayam and Idukki districts.

The regional milk union has paid an additional ₹7 for every litre of milk procured during the month of February. Of this, ₹5 goes to the farmer and ₹2 to the primary dairy society. During the month of March, an additional ₹6 will go to the farmer and ₹4 to dairy societies. The regional society expects an outgo of ₹16 crore on account of the extra payment. The total milk procurement is three lakh litres per day.

