Military’s medical staff bring home laurels from global sports meet

In a rare achievement that brought laurels to the country, four Armed Forces Medical Service (AFMS) officers, including a couple from Thrissur district and another officer from Kannur, have clinched a record 32 medals in the recently held 43rd World Medical and Health Games at Saint-Tropez, France.

Maj. Anish George of Pazhayannur, a doctor with 60 Para Field Hospital, Agra; his wife and nursing officer of Agra Military Hospital Capt. Dania James of Erumappetty; Capt. Stephen Sebastian of Kannur, a doctor with 60 Para Field Hospital, Agra; and Lt. Col. Sanjeev Malik, an Indian Army doctor, made history by winning 19 gold medals, nine silver medals, and four bronze medals in the world’s largest sports event for health professionals held from June 16 to 23.

From 1978

The World Medical and Health Games, often regarded as the Olympic Games for health professionals, has evolved into the most prestigious global sporting event within the medical community. With a legacy dating back to 1978, the Games annually attracts over 2500 participants from more than 50 countries.

Lt. Col. Sanjeev Malik VSM won five gold medals in the above 35-year-old category (male). The events were 800m, 1,500m, 3,000m, 5,000m, cross-country and 4x100m relay.

Maj. Anish George secured four gold, six silver and two bronze medals (under-35 male category) in 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1,500m, 5,000m, javelin, shotput, discus throw, hammer throw, and power lifting. Capt. Stephen Sebastian’s achievement is six gold medals in the under-35 male category in 100m, 200m, 400m, long jump, hammer throw, and 4x100m relay.

Capt. Dania James bagged four gold, three silver, and two bronze in the under-35 female category in 100m, 200m, 4x100 relay, javelin, discus throw, shot put, badminton singles, badminton doubles, and powerlifting.

Maj. Anish George, a doctor from Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Pune, is the son of George Mathew Pallivathukkal and the late Lt. Col. Anitha George. Capt. Dania James, who studied in the College of Nursing, AFMC Pune, is the daughter of C.K. James Chemmannur, Erumappetty, and Lt. Col Dr. Prof. P.F. Rejina (P.K. Das College of Nursing , Ottappalam); Capt. Stephen Sebastian, a doctor from AFMC Pune, is the son of Sebastian Varghese Kallarakkal and Alice Sebastian, Kannur.

The performances by the Indian Armed Forces Medical Services Officers highlight their expertise in blending medical with athletic achievements and serve as an inspiration to thousands of doctors and nurses in the country.

