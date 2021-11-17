Mild tremor in Idukki, Kottayam

A mild tremor was recorded at the seismic stations at Aladi, Idukki, and Kulamavu around noon on Wednesday. As per preliminary analysis, it had a magnitude of 1.9 on the Richter scale.

According to an official of the Dam Monitoring and Research Station, Vazhathoppe, the tremor was felt at 12.02 p.m. and the epicentre was Kolani, near Thodupuzha. Residents in various parts of Meenachil taluk in Kottayam district said they also felt the tremor.

According to natives of Edamattam, Pala, Bharananganam, Poovarani, Poonjar, Panachippara and Melukavu areas in Kottayam, a shaking experience was felt with a rare sound. Revenue officials said no casualty was reported after the tremor.

The epicentre of the tremor was around 300 metres from Kolani, which is at an aerial distance of 26.5 km from the Idukki reservoir. However, the tremor was not felt in the Idukki dam area, said the official.

The tremor was recorded at the Aladi, Idukki, and Kulamavu seismic stations at a magnitude of 1.7, 1.99, and 1.8 on the Richter scale and lasted for 20, 25 and 22 seconds respectively at the three stations.