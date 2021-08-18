Kerala

Mild earthquake felt in Thrissur district of Kerala

Special Correspondent Thrissur 18 August 2021 19:08 IST
Updated: 18 August 2021 19:08 IST

Local residents say the 3.3-magnitude tremor was experienced in Peechi-Vazhani Wildlife Sanctuary areas with a loud sound

A moderate earthquake of 3.3 magnitude on the Richter scale was reported in Peechi-Vazhani Wildlife Sanctuary areas of Thrissur district on Wednesday.

The tremor, which lasted for around three seconds, was experienced with a loud sound, according to local residents. Many ran out of their houses upon hearing the sound. Tremors were felt at Peechi, Pattikkad, Vaniampara and Kizhakkumchery areas.

