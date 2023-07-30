HamberMenu
Mikavu awards distributed

July 30, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The Pinarayi Vijayan-led second Left Democratic Front government has constructed 57 school buildings in coastal areas in the State, Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian has said.

He was inaugurating the State-level distribution of Mikavu-2023 awards, instituted by the Matsyafed, to students of the fisher community who scored high marks in the SSLC and Plus Two examinations in a function held at Mary Immaculate High School at Poomkavu in Alappuzha on Saturday.

Mr. Cherian said that top-quality sports facilities would be set up in schools across the State. He said the government had constructed 8,100 houses in coastal areas in the State. A thousand apartments constructed for fisher families would be handed over to beneficiaries in six months, the Minister said.

P.P. Chitharanjan, MLA, presided. A.M. Ariff, MP, district panchayat president K.G. Rajeshwari, Aryad block panchayat president K.D. Maheendran, district panchayat member R. Riyas, Matsyafed chairman T. Manoharan, and others attended the function.

