Mikavu 2023-24 awards distributed  

Higher education courses should be selected as per the interests of the students, Sujith Vijayan Pillai, MLA, said here on Sunday. He was speaking at the inauguration of Mikavu 2023-24, organised by Matsyafed to felicitate the students from fisher families who secured top marks in SSLC and Plus Two examinations.

A total of 178 students were honoured at the event and the financial aid for accident insurance scheme was also disbursed at the event.

Matsyafed chairman T. Manoharan, Neendakara grama panchayat president P.R. Rajith, Chavara block panchayat president Santhosh Thuppassery and district panchayat member C.P. Sudheesh Kumar were also present.