Mikavu 2022 education awards distributed

December 11, 2022 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - KOLLAM

Mikavu 2022 education awards instituted by Matsyafed for the students from fisher families were distributed here on Sunday.

Former Fisheries Minister J. Mercykutty Amma inaugurated the award distribution and Matsyafed chairman T. Manoharan presided over the function. A total of 85 students from the fishing community who secured A plus in all subjects in SSLC and Plus Two examinations received awards and ₹2.55 lakh was distributed across the district as cash prize. Neendakara grama panchayat president P.R. Rajith, Matsyafed governing committee members Sabina Stanley and G. Rajadas, district manager M. Naushad, district panchayat member C.P. Sudhish Kumar, and union representatives were present.