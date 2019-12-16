Migratory birds flock to State

Flocks of migratory birds have started reaching the wetlands of upper Kuttanad.

Nishad P.M., an avian enthusiast, said he sighted large flocks of migratory birds in the wetlands in Thiruvalla the other day.

Dr. Nishad said the State came under the Central Asian flyway of migratory birds and was considered a paradise for them. The birds fly hundreds of miles over many countries from the winter-struck northern hemisphere to their winter resorts in this part of tropical India. They remain in these warm regions till spring sets in in their home countries.

Several species

Dr. Nishad, who is Associate Professor in Computer Science at Mar Athanasios College For Advanced Studies, Thiruvalla, said wetlands at Thiruvalla were home to several native as well as migratory birds. Little cormorant, Indian cormorant, Oriental darter, Indian pond heron, purple heron, little egret, intermediate egret, large egret and so on were the most common birds found here.

Annual phenomenon

With the start of the dewatering process (October to December) for paddy cultivation, several migratory birds arrive every year in these wetlands.

Eurasian Spoonbill (Platalealeucorodia) spotted in the Ezhjinjillom wetlands at Thiruvalla was a migratory bird bred in Europe, Japan, and North Africa.

These birds migrated to the tropics in winter, said Dr. Nishad.

Wood Sandpiper (Tringaglareola), another bird spotted at Ezhinjillom, was also a migratory bird from Europe.

The Painted Stork (Mycteria leucocephala) and Spot-billed Pelican (Pelecanusphilippensis) spotted on Sunday come under the near-threatened category enlisted by the International Union of Conservation of Nature (IUCN), whereas the Grey Heron (Ardea cinerea) and Black-winged Stilt (Himantopus himantopus) came under the least concern category of IUCN, said Dr. Nishad.