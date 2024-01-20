ADVERTISEMENT

Migration Conclave to conclude

January 20, 2024 06:42 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

The ‘Migration Conclave 2024’ will draw to a close at Thiruvalla on Sunday. Senior CPI(M) leader A Vijayaraghavan will inaugurate the first session of the day while Government Chief Whip N Jayaraj will deliver the keynote speech at the closing session. Former Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac will present a development paper on higher education, entrepreneurship, skill training, old age care and a project for NRIs in Pathanamthitta district. Earlier on Saturday, Economic Association President K.N. Harilal inaugurated a series of academic seminars. The four-day event was organised by the AKG Centre for Research and Studies, Thiruvananthapuram, in association with the V.S. Chandrasekharan Pillai Centre for Research and Studies, Pathanamthitta.

