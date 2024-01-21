Migration conclave concludes in Pathanamthitta

‘Migration Conclave 2024’ , organised by the AKG Centre for Research and Studies in association with the V.S. Chandrasekharan Pillai Centre for Research and Studies drew to a close here on Sunday.
Senior Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] leader A. Vijayaraghavan inaugurated the valedictory session while the government Chief Whip N. Jayaraj delivered the keynote address. Rani R. Nair, Thomson K. Alex, George Varghese, Vivek Jacob Abraham , Abraham Valiyakala, and S. Pradeep Kumar presented reports summarising the issues discussed during the event.
Based on the discussions held during the four-days long event, former Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac presented a development paper that envisions the State’s transition to a knowledge economy and seeks to generate 48,000 job opportunities over a period of two years. While the document envisages the project’s implementation in Pathanamthitta, which has the second highest number of non-residents, on a pilot basis, it also seeks to draw up a supplementary plan for this scheme on a district basis as well.
ADVERTISEMENT
As per the plan, job seekers will be imparted training to work in foreign countries and corporate investment will be drawn to sectors that are knowledge-intensive, skill-intensive and service-intensive.
According to the organisers, about 1.5 lakh non-resident Keralites took part in the event both online and offline.
ADVERTISEMENT