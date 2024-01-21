Migration conclave concludes in Pathanamthitta

January 21, 2024 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

‘Migration Conclave 2024’ , organised by the AKG Centre for Research and Studies in association with the V.S. Chandrasekharan Pillai Centre for Research and Studies drew to a close here on Sunday.

Senior Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] leader A. Vijayaraghavan inaugurated the valedictory session while the government Chief Whip N. Jayaraj delivered the keynote address. Rani R. Nair, Thomson K. Alex, George Varghese, Vivek Jacob Abraham , Abraham Valiyakala, and S. Pradeep Kumar presented reports summarising the issues discussed during the event.

Based on the discussions held during the four-days long event, former Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac presented a development paper that envisions the State’s transition to a knowledge economy and seeks to generate 48,000 job opportunities over a period of two years. While the document envisages the project’s implementation in Pathanamthitta, which has the second highest number of non-residents, on a pilot basis, it also seeks to draw up a supplementary plan for this scheme on a district basis as well.

As per the plan, job seekers will be imparted training to work in foreign countries and corporate investment will be drawn to sectors that are knowledge-intensive, skill-intensive and service-intensive.

According to the organisers, about 1.5 lakh non-resident Keralites took part in the event both online and offline.

