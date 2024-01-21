GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Migration conclave concludes in Pathanamthitta

Former Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac presented a development paper that envisions the State’s transition to a knowledge economy and seeks to generate 48,000 job opportunities over a period of two years

January 21, 2024 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

‘Migration Conclave 2024’ , organised by the AKG Centre for Research and Studies in association with the V.S. Chandrasekharan Pillai Centre for Research and Studies drew to a close here on Sunday.

Senior Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] leader A. Vijayaraghavan inaugurated the valedictory session while the government Chief Whip N. Jayaraj delivered the keynote address. Rani R. Nair, Thomson K. Alex, George Varghese, Vivek Jacob Abraham , Abraham Valiyakala, and S. Pradeep Kumar presented reports summarising the issues discussed during the event.

Based on the discussions held during the four-days long event, former Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac presented a development paper that envisions the State’s transition to a knowledge economy and seeks to generate 48,000 job opportunities over a period of two years. While the document envisages the project’s implementation in Pathanamthitta, which has the second highest number of non-residents, on a pilot basis, it also seeks to draw up a supplementary plan for this scheme on a district basis as well.

As per the plan, job seekers will be imparted training to work in foreign countries and corporate investment will be drawn to sectors that are knowledge-intensive, skill-intensive and service-intensive.

According to the organisers, about 1.5 lakh non-resident Keralites took part in the event both online and offline.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.