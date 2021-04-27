Migrants workers to get free vaccination

M.P. Praveen

Labour Department working out modalities

The Labour Department has said the migrant community in the State will get free vaccination along with the rest of the population as guaranteed by the State government.

As majority of the migrant workers belong to the 18-45 age group, they will turn eligible for vaccination on May 1. The 101 Assistant Labour Officers (ALOs) across the State have been deployed for helping the migrant community to register for vaccination on the Co-Win portal.

“We are exploring the scope for special centres for the vaccination of migrant workers. This will depend on the availability of vaccine and the practicality of such centres. Else, they will be vaccinated along with others in the common centres,” said S. Chithra, State Labour Commissioner.

Information about the free vaccination is being disseminated in four different languages — Assamese, Odiya, Bengali, and Hindi — on social media groups of migrants and special call centres set up for them.

“The Labour Department has also drawn up an action plan for migrants during this pandemic and it will be submitted for the approval of the government shortly. It charts out plans for the well-being of the migrant community in any eventuality,” said Ms. Chithra.

The department is also in the process of updating the data on the migrant community in the State after their en masse return post last year's lockdown. The ALOs and the District Labour Officers are in the process of collecting data about migrants through licenced contractors and by directly visiting them.

The district-wise data is expected to be ready this month-end.