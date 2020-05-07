Migrants workers stage protests in Malappuram

Migrant workers staged protests at Veliyankode and Perumpadappu near Ponnani in the district on Thursday, demanding that they be sent home immediately.

The protestors demanded arrangement of more trains and decried the cancellation of certain special trains planned to take them home.

A few trains had been cancelled following lack of clearance from states like Bihar and Odisha. Officials said they were willing to send them, if their respective State governments were prepared to accept them. Later, police dispersed the protestors.