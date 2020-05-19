Migrants scuffle with police

Kozhikode

19 May 2020 23:41 IST

A group of migrant labourers from Bihar had a scuffle with the Perambra police near Kuttiyadi on Tuesday afternoon after they took out a protest seeking a train to return to their home State. Three labourers were arrested after the melee.

According to sources, the labourers, put up at Parakkadavu, near Kuttiyadi, ventured out and staged a demonstration around 12 p.m. Though personnel from the Perambra police station tried to pacify them, it did not yield results and some of them were found to engage in an argument with the local residents also. Soon, the labourers reportedly tried to rough up the police as well as the local residents.

The police personnel tried to convince the labourers that train services to Bihar would be possible only on May 20. However, they were reportedly not in a mood to listen and said that people from Jharkhand and Odisha had already left for their home State and they too needed a similar help.

The labourers were arrested on charges pertaining to obstructing government servants from discharging their duties.