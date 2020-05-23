Migrants prevented from walking back to Bihar

KASARAGOD

23 May 2020 08:25 IST

About 20 migrant labourers, including women, who tried to set out on a long march on foot and on bicycles back to their home State of Bihar, thousands of kilometres away, were stopped by the police at Kalikadavu in Kasaragod on Friday.

They were residing at Chandera, on the Kasaragod-Kannur border.

One of the workers said while steps had been taken to send back workers from Rajasthan, there were no initiatives so far to help them return to Bihar.

Advertising

Advertising