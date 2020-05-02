Migrant workers’ survey begins in Kottayam

Kottayam district witnessed no fresh cases of COVID-19 for the fifth consecutive day on Saturday.

Health officials identified 81 primary and secondary contacts of infected persons and directed them to remain in home quarantine. Of 123 sample results received during the day, all tested negative. The officials collected 110 samples for exam and are now awaiting the results of 216 samples.

The district administration began a survey of migrant workers who are keen on returning home. A meeting convened by District Collector P.K. Sudheer Babu on Saturday assigned tahsildars to work with teams comprising officials from panchayats, Revenue and Labour departments to collect the information.

Alongside, health authorities have started medical examination of these workers for issuing certificates. While only those who are willing to bear the travel costs are permitted to return for the time being, the details of those who are unable to bear the travel expenses too are being collected. The Collector has promised that arrangements will be made for all those who want to return to their native places. He has directed the workers not leave their residence before official announcements are made.

Numbering 27,000

“There are about 27,000 such workers in Kottayam district. Among them, about 18,000 are from West Bengal,” he said.

Migrant workers in Kottayam could call on mobile number 9497713705 to know about the details.