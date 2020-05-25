Migrant workers stage protest

As many as 100 migrant workers, majority of them from Bihar and Jharkhand, gathered at Kannankara near here on Monday afternoon, violating the physical distancing and other lockdown norms, demanding road transport facility to their home States.

The workers, in an agitated mood, gathered near the CPI(M) district committee office around 2.30 p.m, demanding that the administration arrange buses, in addition to the trains, for them to return to their home villages.

They were of the stand that various other States had been arranging buses for transporting migrant workers to their home States.

However, they were pacified by the police team led by District Police Chief K.G.Simon and were sent back to their camps.

There were also reports that the migrant workers approached a travel agency in the town exploring the possibility of arranging buses for their journey to their home States. The police took the tour operator and a travel agent into custody as part of investigation into the unlawful gathering of migrant workers on Monday.