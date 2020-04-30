Migrant workers stage protest march

A group of migrant workers took out a protest demonstration at Chattipparamba near here on Thursday demanding that facilities be arranged for them to return home.

The protesters said they were in anguish, although they were getting food. “We want to go home,” they said.

About 100 workers took part in the procession. Holding placards and raising slogans, the workers took out the march at 10 a.m. at the nearby Chattiparambil bazaar. The police chased them away, picked up a few of them, and slapped cases for violating the lockdown norms. The police said they were investigating if someone had instigated them.

The demonstration comes a day after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued guidelines to allow interstate movement of stranded migrant workers, tourists, pilgrims, students and others.

“Fewer than hundred workers from other States took out a protest march seeking assistance to go back to their native States. We used force to disperse them and held discussions and noted down their demands,” Malappuram Deputy Superintendent of Police Jaleel Thottathil said.

No work, no money

“They said their families were suffering back at their homes as the workers here were unable to send money due to lack of work during lockdown period. They said they had food and other facilities here but were unhappy as they were unable to return to their families,” the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)