Migrant workers denied nod to go back, promised support

Over 60 migrant workers from Tamil Nadu, who tried to meet the District Collector on Thursday, have demanded that they be given permission to go back to their State.

They said that they had no work and place to stay.

Most of them had tried to leave the district by boarding vehicles returning to Tamil Nadu after delivering goods. They were stopped midway by the police and had to return to Kannur on Wednesday.

“We did not have a proper meal since the lockdown and there is no job. We are also worried about our family,” a labourer said. Some of them complained that they had no place to stay either.

In the absence of the Collector, Additional District Magistrate E.P. Mercy met the workers. Ms. Mercy said the administration would extend all support to migrant workers. They would be given food through the community kitchen.

The administration arranged vehicles to take them back to the places where they lived. Ms. Mercy said orders had been issued to local bodies to make necessary arrangements to ensure the safe stay of migrant workers.

Most of them were staying within the corporation limits.