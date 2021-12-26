Migrant workers clash with police in Kerala, jeep set afire

Sources said the clashes erupted over conduct of a Christmas carol in the area

A sporadic outburst of violence in Kalloorkad after migrant workers clashed among themselves early on December 26 morning resulted in the workers setting afire a police jeep and attacking police personnel who arrived at the spot to defuse the situation.

Sources said the clashes erupted over conduct of a Christmas carol in the area. A few people of the locality and five policemen, including Kalloorkad circle inspector V.T. Shajan were injured after the workers who were employed at a private manufacturing unit (Kitex Garments) turned their ire on the police.

The District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik was among those who arrived at the spot to quell the violence. Armed police personnel have been deployed to bring the situation under control. A probe is underway to zero in on who triggered the clash.