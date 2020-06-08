Migrant workers board train to West Bengal

Another train ferrying migrant workers left from Kannur railway station for Bankura district in West Bengal on Sunday. The train departed from Kannur railway station at 4 p.m. with 1,630 migrant workers.

18,984 return home

A train to West Bengal had left from Mahe on June 3 with 1,650 workers. So far, 18,984 workers from various States have returned home from Kannur.