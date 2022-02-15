Migrant workers attack TTE on Howrah express

Two workers arrested, officer hospitalised

A group of migrant workers who were allegedly travelling without tickets attacked a railway travelling ticket examiner (TTE) on Tuesday when he asked them to produce the tickets.

The incident happened on the Ernakulam-Howrah Antyodaya Express between Aluva and Thrissur in the early hours of the day. A group of 15 migrant workers attacked TTE Kuruppan Bhasi, 33, when he asked them to produce the tickets. They also snatched his bag and mobile phone.

The railway police later arrested two of them, identified as Anikkur Shaikh and Shoukathali.

The TTE, who sustained injuries, has been admitted to hospital.